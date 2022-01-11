Menu

Crime

N.B. pedestrian dead after tractor-trailer collision

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 10:38 am
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say a 62-year-old man from Maugerville, N.B., has died following a collision.

At around 7 p.m. on Monday, Oromocto RCMP officers received a report of a crash on Route 105, which involved a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian.

Police said in a release they believe the tractor-trailer left the road and “collided with a man standing in his driveway.”

According to the release, the pedestrian died at the scene, while the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

A collision reconstructionist is assisting RCMP with the investigation and the agency says an autopsy has been scheduled.

