SIU investigates Waterloo resident’s death during police wellness check

Waterloo Regional Police say the province’s police watchdog is investigating after a resident died in the city of Waterloo early Tuesday.

They say officers were doing a wellbeing check at a home near Columbia Street West and Phillip Street shortly after midnight.

Police say a man was pronounced dead a short time later.

They then notified the Special Investigations Unit, which invoked its mandate. Police will not comment on cases after the SIU becomes involved.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that involve death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Global News has contacted the SIU for further details on the case and will update this story when more information is made available.