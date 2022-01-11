Menu

Crime

SIU investigates Waterloo resident’s death during police wellness check

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 10:16 am
Waterloo Regional Police say the province’s police watchdog is investigating after a resident died in the City of Waterloo early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say the province’s police watchdog is investigating after a resident died in the City of Waterloo early Tuesday morning. Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say the province’s police watchdog is investigating after a resident died in the city of Waterloo early Tuesday.

They say officers were doing a wellbeing check at a home near Columbia Street West and Phillip Street shortly after midnight.

Read more: SIU investigating after crash involving stolen truck from Port Hope leaves man dead, one injured

Police say a man was pronounced dead a short time later.

They then notified the Special Investigations Unit, which invoked its mandate. Police will not comment on cases after the SIU becomes involved.

Read more: SIU clears OPP officer after man’s leg fractured during arrest near Guelph

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that involve death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has contacted the SIU for further details on the case and will update this story when more information is made available.

