Crime

St. Joe’s Hamilton staffer charged in connection with thefts from dispensary

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 10:01 am
A staffer at St. Joe's Hospital is facing charges in connection with alleged dispensary thefts between August and December of 2021, say Hamilton police. View image in full screen
A staffer at St. Joe's Hospital is facing charges in connection with alleged dispensary thefts between August and December of 2021, say Hamilton police. Global News

A worker from St. Joseph’s Hospital is facing a pair of charges in connection with alleged thefts from a dispensary system, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say the discovery was made after quality control audits alerted staff to discrepancies in their automatic system.

Read more: Pedestrian hit by school bus in mid-December dies from injuries

The police probe determined the dispensary had been accessed multiple times between Aug. 17 and Dec. 9, 2021, without a doctor’s written order.

A 35-year-old from Hagersville has been charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of trust.

She’s expected in court in late February.

Theft tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagdispensary tagHagersville tagst joes tagst. joseph's hamilton healthcare tagdispensary thefts tagdrug theft tagmedicine theft tag

