St. Joe’s Hamilton staffer charged in connection with thefts from dispensary

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A worker from St. Joseph’s Hospital is facing a pair of charges in connection with alleged thefts from a dispensary system, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say the discovery was made after quality control audits alerted staff to discrepancies in their automatic system.

The police probe determined the dispensary had been accessed multiple times between Aug. 17 and Dec. 9, 2021, without a doctor’s written order.

A 35-year-old from Hagersville has been charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of trust.

She’s expected in court in late February.

Advertisement