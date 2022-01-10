Menu

Entertainment

Betty White died from stroke she suffered on Christmas Day, doctor says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 10, 2022 7:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Hollywood icon Betty White dead at 99' Hollywood icon Betty White dead at 99
WATCH: Hollywood icon Betty White dead at 99 – Dec 31, 2021

Betty White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31 death at age 99, according to her death certificate.

The beloved “Golden Girls” and “Mary Tyler Moore Show” actor died at her home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles as the result of a Dec. 25 cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, according to the LA County death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

The cause was provided by White’s doctor, as is typical in such cases.

Read more: Betty White, Hollywood icon and TV’s Golden Girl, dead at 99

She was cremated and her remains were given Friday to Glenn Kaplan, the man in charge of White’s advanced health care directive.

Trending Stories

Jeff Witjas, White’s longtime agent and friend, who first confirmed her death to the AP, said she had been staying close to her Los Angeles home during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The document lists White’s legal name of Betty Marion Ludden. She took the last name of her husband Allen Ludden, to whom she was married from 1963 until his death in 1981.

Read more: Betty White’s death garners reaction from Hollywood’s old and young

The information from the death certificate was first reported by TMZ.

White, whose comic chops and up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years who was celebrated by several generations of fans, died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

President Joe Biden, Mel Brooks, and many other celebrities and prominent leaders paid tribute to her after her death.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
