Crime

London police looking for suspect in Oakridge neighbourhood arson investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 4:30 pm
london fire oakridge View image in full screen
London firefighters battling a blaze at 495 Oakridge Dr. on Tues., Dec. 14, 2021. via @LdnOntFire/Twitter

London police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an arson investigation in the Oakridge neighbourhood on Dec. 14, 2021.

Very few details of the suspect are known, but police have provided a surveillance video on their YouTube channel showing the suspect in dark clothing with a hooded sweater.

Crews responded to the fire at 495 Oakridge Dr. at roughly 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2021.

Damage to the building was estimated at $1 million, London police say.

Read more: London firefighter injured as crews battle stubborn house fire in Oakridge

A firefighter was treated and released from hospital after falling through the main floor of the single-family home in the Oakridge neighbourhood.

“When they first started attacking the fire, the main floor gave out and a firefighter went through the floor. We were able to extricate him and transported him to hospital for assessment,” Platoon chief Kirk Loveland told Global News in December.

“The firefighter has been released and he’s going to be OK.”

— with files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel

