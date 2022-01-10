Menu

Health

Quebec sees COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 2,500, another 26 new deaths

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Overcapacity Quebec hospitals to transfer patients to CHSLDs' COVID-19: Overcapacity Quebec hospitals to transfer patients to CHSLDs
Hospitals in Quebec’s Laurentian region are slammed. On Sunday afternoon all six in the area were operating above full capacity. To relieve pressure the regional health authority said it will move patients who no longer need to be hospitalized to long-term care facilities. Olivia O'Malley reports.

Pressure continues to mount on Quebec’s health-care network, as pandemic-related hospitalizations have jumped significantly again.

On Monday, Quebec reported an increase of 118 COVID-19 patients over the previous day and 26 more deaths attributable to the virus.

Read more: Overcapacity Laurentians, Que., hospitals to transfer patients to CHSLDs

Health officials said 351 new patients were admitted and 233 discharged for a total of 2,554 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of those, 248 are in intensive care for a decrease of eight over the last day.

People who are not vaccinated are 7.5 times more at risk of being hospitalized than people who are adequately vaccinated, according to the latest health ministry data.

The vaccination campaign continues, with the Canadian Armed Forces lending a hand to speed up the administration of third dose booster shots.

As of Monday, Quebecers 40 and up can now book an appointment for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In the last 24 hours 62,722 shots were administered falling short of the government’s goal of 100,000 injections daily.

Read more: Quebec residents 40 and up now eligible to book COVID-19 booster shot

To date, 84.9 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Quebec reported 10,573 new COVID-19 infections on Monday out of 42,341 samples analyzed.

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has recorded 749,866 infections including 10, 573 in the last 24 hours and 631,650 recoveries.

The death toll in the province now stands at 11,966.

