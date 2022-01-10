SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec residents 40 and up now eligible to book COVID-19 booster shot

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 7:06 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Overcapacity Quebec hospitals to transfer patients to CHSLDs' COVID-19: Overcapacity Quebec hospitals to transfer patients to CHSLDs
Hospitals in Quebec’s Laurentian region are slammed. On Sunday afternoon all six in the area were operating above full capacity. To relieve pressure, the regional health authority said it will move patients who no longer need to be hospitalized to long-term care facilities.

Quebecers aged 40 and over can now book appointments for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More people became eligible Monday to register for the booster shot as the province battles a surge in hospitalizations due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Read more: Quebec physicians order asks for harsher measures against the unvaccinated

The province has recently been reporting more than 2,000 daily hospitalizations for the first time since the start of the pandemic, setting an all-time high record of 2,436 patients on Sunday.

Trending Stories

Health Minister Christian Dubé said last week the province’s vaccine passport will soon be required to show proof of three doses in order to be admissible.

Read more: Rapid spread of Omicron shedding light on social inequities in Canada, experts say

Story continues below advertisement

All adults 18 and over will be able to book a booster shot appointment as of Jan. 17, a few days earlier than originally planned.

Residents 45 and older can already access their third dose, as can pregnant women, health-care workers and other select groups.

