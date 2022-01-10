Quebec residents 40 and up now eligible to book COVID-19 booster shot

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers aged 40 and over can now book appointments for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More people became eligible Monday to register for the booster shot as the province battles a surge in hospitalizations due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The province has recently been reporting more than 2,000 daily hospitalizations for the first time since the start of the pandemic, setting an all-time high record of 2,436 patients on Sunday.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said last week the province’s vaccine passport will soon be required to show proof of three doses in order to be admissible.

All adults 18 and over will be able to book a booster shot appointment as of Jan. 17, a few days earlier than originally planned.

Residents 45 and older can already access their third dose, as can pregnant women, health-care workers and other select groups.