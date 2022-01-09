Quebec physicians order asks for harsher measures against the unvaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec College of Physicians is urging the province to “step up the pace” of COVID-19 measures that limit the public’s exposure to unvaccinated individuals.

“The vaccinated population can no longer suffer in silence from the constraints of sanitary measures while unvaccinated people occupy one in two beds in short-term and the majority of beds in intensive care,” wrote the Collège des médecins du Québec president, Dr. Mauril Gaudreault, on Friday.

READ MORE: Anti-vaccine protestors rally in France, tell Macron: ‘We’ll piss you off’

Health officials in Quebec say about 50 per cent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province are people who are unvaccinated and that those patients are occupying the majority of ICU beds, as they experience more severe symptoms of the disease.

Gaudreault’s federal counterpart, Jean-Yves Duclos, went even further, saying a potential compulsory vaccination is “the only way out” of the health crisis but noting the decision lies in the hands of the provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

1 2 View image in gallery mode People take part in a demonstration against the Quebec government’s measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes 2 2 View image in gallery mode People take part in a demonstration against the Quebec government’s measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Gaudreault said he backs Quebec’s future requirement for third doses in order to hold a vaccine passport, stating in Friday’s letter that the measure should take effect faster “and cover a vast set of shops and public places.”

Earlier this week, the provincial government announced its plans on making three doses a requirement to qualify for a vaccine passport and be considered adequately vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

That new measure, however, won’t come into effect right away to give people the time to get their booster shot.

The Quebec government also announced that proof of vaccination will be necessary to make purchases at Quebec’s liquor (SAQ) and cannabis (SQDC) retailers starting Jan. 18.

Health officials said the provincial government also plans to add non-essential services, “such as personal care,” to the list of businesses requiring the vaccine passport.

A date for when the new rule will come into effect has yet to be determined as discussions are ongoing with service industry providers.

–with files from Annabelle Olivier, Global News