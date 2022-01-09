Menu

Crime

Toronto police seeking ‘armed, violent’ man after woman stabbed on TTC bus

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 4:35 pm
Officers say the man is believed to be "armed, violent and dangerous.". View image in full screen
Officers say the man is believed to be "armed, violent and dangerous.". Toronto Police / Provided

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a stabbing investigation.

On Saturday at 9:45 a.m., a 32-year-old woman sitting on a TTC bus heading eastbound on Queen Street was stabbed by a man sitting behind her, then fled, according to a Toronto police news release.

This was an “unprovoked attack.”

The woman was treated in hospital for her injuries and was later released, police said.

Officers are now looking for a man between five-feet-nine-inches tall and six-feet.

Police say the man has a thin build, a brown or light-tan complexion and has short, dark hair, thick dark eyebrows and was unshaven.

The man was wearing a black winter jacket, a red ‘Champion’ sweater, long white t-shirt, beige pants, and black sneakers with a white sole.

Police added that he was carrying a black backpack.

Officers say he is believed to be “armed, violent and dangerous.”

“If located, do not approach,” the release reads. “Call 9-1-1- immediately.”

