Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 man injured, another in custody after stabbing in Brampton, police said

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 2:10 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man has been taken to hospital and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Brampton, police say.

In a series of tweets Sunday, Peel Regional Police said they found a man suffering from a stab wound in the Kennedy Road and Rambler Drive area.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the man was stabbed in a fight.

Trending Stories

Police said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

However, officers said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect, police say, is in custody.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagpeel police tagPeel tagBrampton Stabbing tagbrampton stabbing kennedy tagstabbing brampton tagstabbing brampton peel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers