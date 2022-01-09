1 man injured, another in custody after stabbing in Brampton, police said

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Brampton, police say.

In a series of tweets Sunday, Peel Regional Police said they found a man suffering from a stab wound in the Kennedy Road and Rambler Drive area.

– Injuries are non-life threatening

Officers said the man was stabbed in a fight.

Police said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

However, officers said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect, police say, is in custody.