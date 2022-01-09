London, Ont. police finds missing 11-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: Police tweeted at 11:54 a.m. Sunday that the missing child has been found and is safe.

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Police say 11-year-old Cole Campbell of London was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of Wellington and Exeter roads.

He’s described as a white male, around five feet one inch, weighing 250 pounds, with short red hair.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a fur hood, a black toque, green and black patterned pants, black gloves, black boots and a black surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).