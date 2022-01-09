Pedestrian seriously injured in downtown London, Ont. crash

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash downtown Sunday morning.

Police say around 6:16 a.m., a female pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the area of Wellington and King streets.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation has been assigned to the traffic management unit.

The intersection of Wellington and King streets was closed for roughly four hours, but has reopened in all directions.

#TRAFFIC – Please avoid the area of Wellington Street and King Street. Road closed due to a serious motor vehicle collision. #ldnont — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) January 9, 2022

