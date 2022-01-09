Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian seriously injured in downtown London, Ont. crash

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 9, 2022 10:54 am
File photo of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police say a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash downtown Sunday morning.

Police say around 6:16 a.m., a female pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the area of Wellington and King streets.

Read more: Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit and run in east London, Ont.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation has been assigned to the traffic management unit.

Trending Stories

The intersection of Wellington and King streets was closed for roughly four hours, but has reopened in all directions.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagLondon tagCrash tagCollision tagLondon Police tagPedestrian tagVehicle tagDowntown London tagPedestrian Crash tagPedestrian struck by vehicle tagLondon police pedestrian crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers