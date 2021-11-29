Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in east London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after a crash on Highbury Avenue North at Brydges Street on Sunday night.

Police received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle and arrived in the area along with other emergency services at 11:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police say paramedics transported a pedestrian to hospital.

Police have not provided any information about her age or the extent of her injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.