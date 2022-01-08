SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
At least 1 missing amid flooding, landslides in U.S. Pacific Northwest winter storm
Health

Nova Scotia confirms more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 8, 2022 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia long-term care sector impacted by staff shortages, restrictions' Nova Scotia long-term care sector impacted by staff shortages, restrictions
WATCH: Long-term care workers are feeling the stress of being short-handed now more than ever in a workforce that has been facing staff shortages since even before the pandemic.

Nova Scotia health officials reported another spike in COVID-19 infections with 1,145 new cases reported on Saturday.

It is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day this week.

The PCR-confirmed cases include 598 in the central zone, 240 in the eastern zone, 180 in the western zone and 127 cases in the northern zone.

Read more: N.S. health-care system at ‘breaking point’ as hundreds of workers remain off job

The province says NSHA labs completed 7,437 tests on Friday, meaning the positivity rate that day was 15.4 per cent.

“Because of a spike in testing and positive cases, public health is experiencing delays in follow-up,” read a news release.

“All people who test positive should contact their close contacts.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia delays reopening of schools for in-person learning to Jan. 17' COVID-19: Nova Scotia delays reopening of schools for in-person learning to Jan. 17
COVID-19: Nova Scotia delays reopening of schools for in-person learning to Jan. 17

The outbreaks involve:

  • Six staff members at Blomidon Court in Wolfville
  • Five staff members at Orchard Court in Kentville
  • Two staff members and one resident at Evergreen Home for Special Care in Kentville
  • 10 staff members and one resident at Grand View Manor in Berwick
  • Six staff members and three residents at Queens Manor in Liverpool
  • Five staff members at The Meadows in Yarmouth.

There are also additional cases in the following long-term care outbreaks:

  • Three staff members and two residents at Parkstone in Halifax
  • One staff member and two residents at Melville Gardens in Halifax
  • Four staff members at the Sagewood in Halifax.

As of this week, the province is issuing only abbreviated updates on COVID-19 and the provincial dashboard will be updated on Monday.

On Friday the province reported six new outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

— with files from Alex Cooke

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia recommends no visitors for long-term care residents' Nova Scotia recommends no visitors for long-term care residents
