Nova Scotia confirms more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia health officials reported another spike in COVID-19 infections with 1,145 new cases reported on Saturday.

It is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day this week.

The PCR-confirmed cases include 598 in the central zone, 240 in the eastern zone, 180 in the western zone and 127 cases in the northern zone.

The province says NSHA labs completed 7,437 tests on Friday, meaning the positivity rate that day was 15.4 per cent.

“Because of a spike in testing and positive cases, public health is experiencing delays in follow-up,” read a news release.

“All people who test positive should contact their close contacts.”

The outbreaks involve:

Six staff members at Blomidon Court in Wolfville

Five staff members at Orchard Court in Kentville

Two staff members and one resident at Evergreen Home for Special Care in Kentville

10 staff members and one resident at Grand View Manor in Berwick

Six staff members and three residents at Queens Manor in Liverpool

Five staff members at The Meadows in Yarmouth.

There are also additional cases in the following long-term care outbreaks:

Three staff members and two residents at Parkstone in Halifax

One staff member and two residents at Melville Gardens in Halifax

Four staff members at the Sagewood in Halifax.

As of this week, the province is issuing only abbreviated updates on COVID-19 and the provincial dashboard will be updated on Monday.

On Friday the province reported six new outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

— with files from Alex Cooke