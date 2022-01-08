SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
At least 1 missing amid flooding, landslides in U.S. Pacific Northwest winter storm
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - At least 1 missing amid flooding, landslides in U.S. Pacific Northwest winter storm

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Number of people in hospitals, ICUs with COVID continues to increase in Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 8, 2022 10:36 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario faces pressure to reopen schools as virtual learning takes toll on kids, parents' Ontario faces pressure to reopen schools as virtual learning takes toll on kids, parents
WATCH ABOVE: With Ontario schools closed to control the COVID-19 surge, both parents and children are once again facing frustrations trying to juggle their lives with virtual learning. As Abigail Bimman explains, the strategy is also affecting the health-care system.

The number of people in Ontario hospitals and intensive care units with COVID-19 continues to increase, according to the latest data released by the province Saturday morning.

The data shows that there are currently 2,594 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, which is the highest that figure has been since the pandemic began. It has increased by 122 since Friday’s report.

There are 385 people in intensive care units due to COVID, which is up by 47. Of them, 219 people are on a ventilator, which is up by 42.

Read more: Ontario will soon identify incidental COVID hospitalizations: spokesperson

One week ago on Jan. 1, there were 1,314 people reported to be in hospital with COVID and 214 in ICUs due to the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s important to note that the province recently announced that it will soon be changing the way it reports COVID-19 hospitalizations in order to identify incidental admissions.

“Currently, Ontario’s hospitalizations include patients who were admitted for COVID-19, as well as individuals who were admitted for other reasons and are now testing positive for COVID-19,” Alexandra Hilkene, a spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott, told Global News Friday.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore has said that the figure indicating the number of people  in ICUs with COVID is likely more accurate as hospitals are only asked to report patients who are in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, on Saturday Ontario also reported 13,362 new confirmed cases of COVID, though new testing restrictions that recently took effect mean that number is an underestimation.

Trending Stories

There have now been 866,632 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario since the pandemic began.

A total of 719,739 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 12,007.

Over the past day, 55,700 additional tests were completed. The positivity rate stands at 30.6 per cent. There are 104,277 tests under investigation.

There were 31 additional virus-related deaths reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 10,345. Public Health Ontario indicated that one death was removed from the total due to data cleaning.

There were 184,101 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Ontario Friday, bringing the provincial total to 28,324,152.

Click to play video: 'Calls for urgent safeguards in Ontario long-term care homes' Calls for urgent safeguards in Ontario long-term care homes
Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID tagOntario COVID-19 cases tagOntario Covid Cases tagOntario Hospitalizations tagontario covid hospitalizations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers