Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison

News

‘Serious workplace accident’ at Vancouver city works yard under investigation

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 8:10 pm
One person was seriously hurt in an accident at the City of Vancouver's National Works Yard on Friday. View image in full screen
One person was seriously hurt in an accident at the City of Vancouver's National Works Yard on Friday. Global News

Officials are investigating a “serious workplace accident” at the City of Vancouver’s National Works Yard on Friday.

The city confirmed the incident, but said it could not immediately share any other details.

Read more: Person dies in workplace accident in Burnaby, B.C., WorkSafeBC confirms

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to an incident involving a loader at 2:10 p.m. and deployed three paramedic units, but that no patients were transported to hospital.

It was not immediately clear if the person involved was a City of Vancouver employee or contractor, or what they were doing at the time.

Read more: City of Vancouver road worker killed in workplace accident in Burnaby

WorkSafeBC said it had assigned a prevention officer to the file.

The National Works Yard serves as the headquarters and supply depot for the city’s construction, maintenance and infrastructure crews as well as its snow-clearing operations.

