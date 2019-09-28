Workplace accident
September 28, 2019 8:05 pm

City of Vancouver road worker killed in workplace accident in Burnaby

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police, ambulance and WorkSafeBC crews investigate a fatal workplace accident involving a City of Vancouver street worker in Burnaby on Sept. 28, 2019.

Shane MacKichan
A City of Vancouver road worker was killed in a workplace accident just east of the Vancouver-Burnaby border Saturday.

Burnaby RCMP, ambulances and crews from the city and WorkSafeBC descended on the 3800-block of Second Avenue, which sits close to Boundary Road and Lougheed Highway.

The city said the “critical incident” happened at around 2:15 p.m.

WorkSafeBC said it is investigating a “serious workplace incident” but would not provide any further details.

The BC Coroners Service is on scene, but would not give any information.

Burnaby RCMP referred questions to WorkSafeBC.

Witnesses say the worker was killed when a portable generator became loose from a truck, striking the worker.

City of Vancouver road crews have been conducting paving work and water main installation on Boundary Road since the spring, with work expected to continue into the following year.

Traffic was impacted in the area but has since been cleared.

More to come

