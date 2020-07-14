Person dies in workplace accident in Burnaby, B.C., WorkSafeBC confirms

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died in an industrial accident in Burnaby Tuesday.

WorkSafeBC confirms they were called just after 10:30 a.m. to a construction site at 14 Avenue and 18 Street.

Few details are being released at this time but the B.C. Coroner’s Service has been notified.

WorkSafeBC’s Occupational Health and Safety Team are also responding.

It is unclear what happened or how the person died.

