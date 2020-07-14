Menu

Person dies in workplace accident in Burnaby, B.C., WorkSafeBC confirms

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 6:13 pm
Burnaby Fire Rescue on scene of the industrial accident on Tuesday.
Burnaby Fire Rescue on scene of the industrial accident on Tuesday. Global News

One person has died in an industrial accident in Burnaby Tuesday.

WorkSafeBC confirms they were called just after 10:30 a.m. to a construction site at 14 Avenue and 18 Street.

Read more: CN Rail worker killed in B.C. leaves behind wife, 9-month-old son

Few details are being released at this time but the B.C. Coroner’s Service has been notified.

WorkSafeBC’s Occupational Health and Safety Team are also responding.

It is unclear what happened or how the person died.

WorkSafeBC issues guidelines as B.C. businesses reopen
WorkSafeBC issues guidelines as B.C. businesses reopen
