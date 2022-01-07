COVID-19: Saskatchewan Winter Games event cancelled, host exploring options for future date

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Winter Games scheduled in February will not be taking place due to COVID-19 but the organizer is hoping the games can still be held in the future.

“The 2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games in Regina will not proceed in February based on advice from medical advisors due to the unpredictability of the Omicron variant,” a press release stated.

The press release added the “difficult” decision was based on recommendations by medical health officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, as well as input from the Medical Division of the Host Organizing Committee.

“Most recently, the unpredictability and rapid spread of the new Omicron variant has added an extra layer of health and public safety risk that became collectively more challenging to mitigate,” the release added.

“The Host Organizing Committee has taken every precaution to ensure the health and safety of the Games participants, the Regina community, and visitors from across the province.”

The games were to take place from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26.

Throughout the following weeks, the Saskatchewan Games Council will work closely with partners and the Regina Host Committee to look at options on how to best meet the needs of athletes, stakeholders and the host community.

“The hope is to deliver the 2022 edition of the Games in the future.”

More information will be shared when a decision has been reached.

