2021 Paralympics September 17 2021 6:09pm 02:52 How Saskatchewan did at Olympics, Paralympics compared to previous years Canadian Sport Centre Saskatchewan’s Michelle Dezell talks about how Saskatchewan did at the Olympic and Paralympic games in 2021. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8200273/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8200273/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?