Sports

2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all athletes

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 5:03 pm

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for all participants taking part in the 2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games in Regina.

Organizers said it applies to all athletes, coaches, managers, mission staff, officials, volunteers, media and event staff.

The requirement also applies to all spectators over the age of 12 attending events.

Read more: More Saskatchewan school divisions announce proof-of-vaccination policies for staff

“This requirement currently limits participation only to athletes aged 12 and over who are approved to receive a COVID-19 immunization series,” the Saskatchewan Games Council said in a release.

“The Saskatchewan Games Council is optimistic that youth under the age of 12 will receive Health Canada approval in the near future, which will allow athletes in this age category to be fully vaccinated and eligible to participate in the Games.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Games Council said all eligible individuals must provide their proof of vaccination prior to participating in or attending the Games.

Organizers said more details on providing proof of vaccination will be released in the coming months, but said any information gathered will not be stored.

“Upon verification of vaccination status by an approved Games administrator, all Games participant data related to vaccination status will be deleted,” said the Saskatchewan Games Council.

“Once an individual’s vaccination status has been verified, there is no further need for retention of such records.”

Read more: Advocates say tech a barrier in obtaining proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some

The eHealth Saskatchewan QR Code and Sask Vax Verifier will be used to verify proof of vaccination for Volunteers, spectators and other attendees.

What will not be allowed is proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Organizers said this only provides a snapshot in time and does not guarantee a participant has not acquired COVID-19 prior to arriving at the Games.

They added that costs, logistics around rapid testing and monitoring are prohibitive to allow negative testing.

The Saskatchewan Games Council said it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the province and make changes as the situation continues to develop.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games are scheduled to take place from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26 in Regina and the surrounding area.

Upwards of 1,800 youth athletes, coaches and officials from across the province will participate in 17 different sports, including para-sport and Special Olympic events.

