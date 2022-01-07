SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Staff, COVID-19 PPE uncertainties as Edmonton students head back to school

By Morgan Black 630CHED
Posted January 7, 2022 5:28 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Alberta education minister confirms return to in-class learning Jan. 10' COVID-19: Alberta education minister confirms return to in-class learning Jan. 10
FROM JAN.5: Alberta Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange announces students in kindergarten to Grade 12 will return to school on Jan. 10, after extending the winter break due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

As Omicron cases continue to climb, Alberta students are preparing to go back to the classroom on Monday.

But it doesn’t come without trepidation as COVID-19 cases remain extremely high in the province.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta ‘will not revisit’ mandatory vaccination: Kenney

As of Friday, Edmonton Catholic said it knows of 255 total staff absences as of Friday. Of that, about 70 are teachers.

“That will impact us on Monday,” a spokesperson said. “With the rapid spread of Omicron, we are expecting we will have approximately 200 teachers absent.”

“COVID-19 related absences of both staff and students pose a significant risk to the division’s ability to provide continuity of learning,” reads an open letter from Edmonton Public School Board Trustees, addressed to the Alberta government. The letter asked the government to provide more data to help schools plan for mitigation purposes.

Click to play video: 'Quickcard Edmonton Minor Hockey Week set to get underway during COVID-19 pandemic' Quickcard Edmonton Minor Hockey Week set to get underway during COVID-19 pandemic
Quickcard Edmonton Minor Hockey Week set to get underway during COVID-19 pandemic

Edmonton Public’s own data shared with the Ministry of Education showed 151 unfilled jobs in December, a rise from 74 jobs in November.

Trending Stories

Despite a winter break extension from the province, the public school board said its concerns remain.

Read more: Severe illness not rising as fast as ‘enormous’ number of Omicron infections: Tam

The province is sending rapid test kits and medical-grade masks to schools. An Alberta Education spokesperson said AHS will begin the first shipments this week. It anticipates the majority of school will have shipments by the end of next week.

Click to play video: 'Some Edmonton schools taking steps to address air quality in classrooms' Some Edmonton schools taking steps to address air quality in classrooms
Some Edmonton schools taking steps to address air quality in classrooms

Edmonton Public has started to get masks for adults, but no paediatric masks or rapid test kits.

No supplies have arrived yet at Edmonton Catholic Schools, according to chief superintendent Robert Martin.

