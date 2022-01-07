SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison
Health

Saskatchewan sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 4:39 pm
Saskatchewan reported 1,170 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking the previous record of 913 set Thursday. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan reported 1,170 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking the previous record of 913 set Thursday. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

For the second straight day, Saskatchewan has set a new daily record for new COVID-19 cases.

The province reported 1,170 new cases on Friday, breaking the previous record of 913 set Thursday.

Just over 46 per cent of the new cases are in the 20 to 39 age group.

Read more: What Sask. employees should know about PCR testing rights, workers’ comp. claims

The province is not reporting the number of new cases by vaccination status.

Since the beginning of the year, the vaccination status table has been showing a significant number of new cases as unvaccinated, including all 913 cases reported Thursday.

Officials said the data is not accurate and they are no longer publishing the information until a review of the information is complete and the data rectified.

A new record was also set for the number of active cases at 6,254. The previous record of 5,235 was also set on Thursday.

There have been 89,821 cases reported in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Saskatchewan nurses union warns of ‘onslaught’ of COVID-19 hospitalizations as outbreaks declared

The seven-day average of new daily cases also set a new high of 649, 54.7 per 100,000 population.

No new deaths were reported on Friday.

While cases may be spiking in Saskatchewan, hospitalizations have not yet seen a rapid climb.

Officials said 105 people are hospitalized as of Friday, an increase of five from Thursday — 49 are due to COVID-19-related illnesses, 35 are incidental asymptomatic infections and 10 have not yet been determined.

Eleven people are in intensive care, with one of those cases listed as an incidental, asymptomatic infection.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan nurses union warns of ‘onslaught’ of COVID-19 hospitalizations as outbreaks declared' Saskatchewan nurses union warns of ‘onslaught’ of COVID-19 hospitalizations as outbreaks declared
