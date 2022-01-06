Global News at 10 Regina January 6 2022 9:36am 01:31 Posting rapid test results online can help normalize the habit, experts say Rapid test kits have been flying off the shelves in Saskatchewan and one psychologist credits social media for helping get the word out. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8492454/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8492454/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?