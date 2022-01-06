Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
January 6 2022 8:30am
01:58

COVID-19: Don’t gather so students can, Saskatchewan epidemiologist says

The numbers show Omicron cases climbing, but some experts believe we aren’t getting the full picture and more must be done to stop the spread and keep schools open.

Advertisement

Video Home