Health

Saskatchewan adds 1,099 COVID-19 cases

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 4:36 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Don’t gather so students can, Saskatchewan epidemiologist says' COVID-19: Don’t gather so students can, Saskatchewan epidemiologist says
The numbers show Omicron cases climbing, but some experts believe we aren't getting the full picture and more must be done to stop the spread and keep schools open.

Saskatchewan officials reported a total of 1,099 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, just below the province’s record reported on Friday.

With 574 recoveries logged, the province now has 7,418 active cases — a new record for Saskatchewan.

Read more: Saskatchewan changes up COVID-19 hospitalization reporting, includes ‘incidental’ cases

Saskatchewan also set a grim milestone of over 90,000 total cases since the pandemic began on Saturday.

No new deaths were reported Sunday.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates contact notification and isolation process for schools' COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates contact notification and isolation process for schools
COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates contact notification and isolation process for schools

There are 119 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 13 in ICU.

Of the 106 inpatient hospitalizations, 59 are a COVID-19-related illness and 36 are incidental, asymptomatic infections. Eleven have not been determined.

Of the 13 patients in ICUs, 10 are being treated for a COVID-19-related illness, two are incidental, asymptomatic infections and one is undetermined.

Read more: 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose: What’s the science behind another booster?

A total of 54 (45 per cent) of patients in hospital with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 775 or 64.3 per 100,000 population.

Click to play video: 'School closures have ‘massive’ costs and ‘negligible’ benefits: Proudfoot' School closures have ‘massive’ costs and ‘negligible’ benefits: Proudfoot
