Saskatchewan adds 1,099 COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan officials reported a total of 1,099 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, just below the province’s record reported on Friday.

With 574 recoveries logged, the province now has 7,418 active cases — a new record for Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan also set a grim milestone of over 90,000 total cases since the pandemic began on Saturday.

No new deaths were reported Sunday.

2:13 COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates contact notification and isolation process for schools COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates contact notification and isolation process for schools

There are 119 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 13 in ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 106 inpatient hospitalizations, 59 are a COVID-19-related illness and 36 are incidental, asymptomatic infections. Eleven have not been determined.

Of the 13 patients in ICUs, 10 are being treated for a COVID-19-related illness, two are incidental, asymptomatic infections and one is undetermined.

A total of 54 (45 per cent) of patients in hospital with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 775 or 64.3 per 100,000 population.