Saskatchewan adds 1,099 COVID-19 cases

Saskatchewan officials reported a total of 1,099 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, just below the province’s record reported on Friday.
With 574 recoveries logged, the province now has 7,418 active cases — a new record for Saskatchewan.
Saskatchewan also set a grim milestone of over 90,000 total cases since the pandemic began on Saturday.
No new deaths were reported Sunday.
There are 119 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 13 in ICU.
Of the 106 inpatient hospitalizations, 59 are a COVID-19-related illness and 36 are incidental, asymptomatic infections. Eleven have not been determined.
Of the 13 patients in ICUs, 10 are being treated for a COVID-19-related illness, two are incidental, asymptomatic infections and one is undetermined.
A total of 54 (45 per cent) of patients in hospital with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 775 or 64.3 per 100,000 population.
Comments