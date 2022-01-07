Menu

Health

Manitoba’s public health orders extended until February 1

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 2:57 pm
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon speaks to media on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon speaks to media on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Global News

Manitoba’s health minister says all public health orders are being extended for the next three weeks.

“While these orders remain in place, we continue to take steps to improve supply and access to testing and other important initiatives that support our pandemic response and protect our health system,” said Audrey Gordon in a press release Friday afternoon.

“Nothing is off the table and we will act swiftly in the weeks ahead if further action is required to protect Manitobans.”

Manitoba’s current orders were to expire on Tuesday, but will now be extended until Feb. 1 at 12:01 a.m.

Read more: Hospitalizations hit 297, 34 in ICU in Manitoba due to COVID-19

“ICU numbers remain relatively stable and the province will continue to monitor omicron cases, their impact on the health system and outcomes here and in other jurisdictions.”

Manitoba is currently at the Restricted (Orange) level on the Pandemic Response System.

Hospitalizations have reached 297 in Manitoba as the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spike in the province.

The province reported Friday that total hospitalizations had reached 263, along with 34 ICU patients. This is an increase from 263 and 33, respectively, since Thursday.

The province’s death total remains at 1,408.

The record for the highest number of Manitobans in hospital was 443 on Dec. 5, 2020, according to provincial records, which was before the vaccine was widely available.

