Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Rising COVID cases prompt changes to Hamilton Transit schedules

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted January 7, 2022 3:12 pm
As COVID-19 case numbers rise, the HSR is adjusting service levels to ensure it can continue offering consistent service to customers. View image in full screen
As COVID-19 case numbers rise, the HSR is adjusting service levels to ensure it can continue offering consistent service to customers. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton’s transit system is adjusting service levels, to ensure it can continue offering consistent service to customers.

The HSR’s modified winter schedule, which was hinted at earlier this week because of rising COVID-19 case numbers within the municipal workforce, will take effect Jan. 23.

Read more: City expects change to Hamilton’s transit schedules due to staff absenteeism

Close to 20 routes will operate a reduced, summer equivalent schedule through April.

The announcement affects routes 3, 6, 7, 8, 10, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 33, 34, 35, 41, 43, 55 and 58, and reduced weekday service will continue on Route 51.

The city says school extras may operate depending on the status of in-person instruction.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hamilton paramedics to provide home care for ‘stable’ COVID-19 patients

“It is imperative for us to make sure City of Hamilton residents have access to public transportation to navigate around the city,” says Mayor Fred Eisenberger, “while providing support to those who need time off while unwell.”

“As we are experiencing rising cases of COVID-19, adjusting service enables us to provide more predictable and reliable service,” says Maureen Cosyn Heath, Hamilton’s Director of Transit.

Click to play video: 'Push in Ontario for more testing, vaccinations to slow spread of COVID' Push in Ontario for more testing, vaccinations to slow spread of COVID
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagOmicron tagHamilton COVID-19 tagHSR tagHamilton transit tagHamilton Street Railway tagtransit route schedule changes tagwinter transit schedule tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers