Rising COVID cases prompt changes to Hamilton Transit schedules

Hamilton’s transit system is adjusting service levels, to ensure it can continue offering consistent service to customers.

The HSR’s modified winter schedule, which was hinted at earlier this week because of rising COVID-19 case numbers within the municipal workforce, will take effect Jan. 23.

Close to 20 routes will operate a reduced, summer equivalent schedule through April.

The announcement affects routes 3, 6, 7, 8, 10, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 33, 34, 35, 41, 43, 55 and 58, and reduced weekday service will continue on Route 51.

The city says school extras may operate depending on the status of in-person instruction.

“It is imperative for us to make sure City of Hamilton residents have access to public transportation to navigate around the city,” says Mayor Fred Eisenberger, “while providing support to those who need time off while unwell.”

“As we are experiencing rising cases of COVID-19, adjusting service enables us to provide more predictable and reliable service,” says Maureen Cosyn Heath, Hamilton’s Director of Transit.