Hamilton paramedics to provide home care for ‘stable’ COVID-19 patients

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s health care partners have given the city’s paramedics the green light to treat “stable” suspected COVID-19 patients at home amid another surge in the pandemic.

The temporary medical directive allows emergency crews to provide care and referrals to those in need at their own residence as a measure to lower emergency department visits.

“Implementing this directive will allow highly trained paramedics to provide resources and options to patients that will help alleviate the pressures we continue to see with 911 responses and within the emergency system as a whole,” said Hamilton Paramedic Service (HPS) chief Michael Sanderson in a release.

As of Jan. 4, three area hospital networks said the pressure is on in local wards and emergency departments (ED) with patient admissions up and hundreds of staffers off work and in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

During a Hamilton Public health update on Tuesday, HHS president Rob MacIsaac confirmed the challenges continue with COVID-19 and other illnesses bumping overall hospital visits across the city.

“The result is we see very high volumes in our EDs, including an extraordinary number of patients arriving by ambulance,” MacIsaac said.

On Monday, the province announced a ramp-down of procedural and scheduled surgical care across the province, effective immediately.

The hope is to free up staff and space in local hospitals with about 8,000 to 10,000 surgeries per week in Ontario being shelved.

Sanderson said HPS is responding to an average of 266 dispatch calls a day with less than 10 per cent a life-threatening emergency.

In December, the paramedics boss said ambulance response times were getting longer due to an increase in call volumes and pressures on local hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

Of concern were problems attributed to offload times at hospitals, where teams have had to make extended visits due to pressures at the drop-off point.

“There’s such a large variety of (calls) … (that are) not an emergency situation,” Sanderson said.

“It may be an emergency to the individual not knowing what to do. Minor fractures — fractured fingers typically don’t require an ambulance response.”

Sanderson said “code zeros” – times when no local ambulances are available to respond to an emergency — have increased dramatically in the last six months, with 79 occurrences between July and Dec. 17, eclipsing the 20 the service had in the first six months between January and the end of June.