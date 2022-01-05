Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 5 2022 6:14pm
Families grapple with another return to online learning in Ontario

Students, parents and teachers have completed the first day of class after a return to online learning in Ontario. So how did it go? Caryn Lieberman reports.

