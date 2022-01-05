Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 5 2022 6:14pm 02:31 Families grapple with another return to online learning in Ontario Students, parents and teachers have completed the first day of class after a return to online learning in Ontario. So how did it go? Caryn Lieberman reports. Ontario schools shift to virtual learning amid surge in COVID-19 cases REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8491407/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8491407/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?