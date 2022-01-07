COVID-19: HKPR reports 12 hospitalized cases, 3 new outbreaks, 1,044 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Following three consecutive days of declining active cases of COVID-19, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported an increase on Friday, according to newly released data.

The 1,044 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 are up from 995 reported on Thursday, 1,005 reported on Wednesday, and 1,041 reported on Tuesday. Friday’s update reported 99 new confirmed cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 48 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 45 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County.

Halliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit’s jurisdiction

Among the 1,044 active cases are 561 reported in Northumberland County (up 17), 385 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up 10) and 78 in Haliburton County (up by two) — all are lab-confirmed positive results. The health unit notes since Dec. 31, 2021, only individuals in high-risk settings will be tested. As a result, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitalized cases

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 119 hospitalized cases of COVID-19. As of 3:15 p.m. Friday, there were 12 hospitalized cases (16 in the past 14 days), with five cases currently in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Thursday).

Since the pandemic began, there have been 64 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (two more), 51 in Northumberland County (two more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Other data from Thursday shows:

Resolved cases: 3,358 — an additional 62 since Thursday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 75.1 per cent of the 4,467 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

3,358 — an additional 62 since Thursday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 75.1 per cent of the 4,467 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Deaths: 77 — the most recent was reported on Dec. 23 in Northumberland County, the first death reported since June 29. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

77 — the most recent was reported on Dec. 23 in Northumberland County, the first death reported since June 29. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. Vaccination: The health unit’s most recent vaccination data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article published on Thursday. All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.

Effective Thursday, Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg temporarily postponed all non-urgent procedures, including: elective surgeries, non-urgent diagnostic imaging procedures and non-urgent ambulatory care clinic activities.

Story continues below advertisement

Effective Tuesday, Jan. 11, Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre will operate out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent St. West in Lindsay. More details in this article.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports 22 active outbreaks as of Friday afternoon after three new outbreaks were declared late Thursday:

Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: The home reported Thursday one resident and one staff member have each tested positive. “As a precaution, our residents remain in isolation and are being monitored twice daily for symptoms. So far, we are not seeing any symptoms and that is good news,” stated manager Erin O’Grady.

in Lindsay: The home reported Thursday one resident and one staff member have each tested positive. “As a precaution, our residents remain in isolation and are being monitored twice daily for symptoms. So far, we are not seeing any symptoms and that is good news,” stated manager Erin O’Grady. Legion Village i n Cobourg: Case details not available.

n Cobourg: Case details not available. Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Case details not available.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 18 other active outbreaks:

Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Case details not available.

Site D in Cobourg: Case details not available. Community Living Campbellford/Brighton (2 outbreaks): Executive director Dawn Lee tells Global News Peterborough on Friday there are outbreaks at two congregate settings. One has seven cases — five residents and two staff, while the other setting is awaiting further PCR test results.

(2 outbreaks): Executive director Dawn Lee tells Global News Peterborough on Friday there are outbreaks at two congregate settings. One has seven cases — five residents and two staff, while the other setting is awaiting further PCR test results. Extendicare Port Hope : Case details were not immediately available.

: Case details were not immediately available. Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay (the province reports 30 active cases among inmates as of Friday — up from 19 reported on Tuesday).

in Lindsay (the province reports 30 active cases among inmates as of Friday — up from 19 reported on Tuesday). Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon. Case details are unavailable.

in Bobcaygeon. Case details are unavailable. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon. Case details are unavailable.

in Bobcaygeon. Case details are unavailable. Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Sunday, Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Thursday the home reported seven residents and 11 staff have tested positive.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Sunday, Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Thursday the home reported seven residents and 11 staff have tested positive. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021 after one resident and one staff member tested positive that day. The home on Friday reported one active case among residents and none among staff. “We held vaccine booster clinics for our staff yesterday and today,” said executive director Lisa Green. “Most of our residents have had their third dose as well. Everyone is doing well. We continue to work hard to keep residents and staff as safe as possible.”

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021 after one resident and one staff member tested positive that day. The home on Friday reported one active case among residents and none among staff. “We held vaccine booster clinics for our staff yesterday and today,” said executive director Lisa Green. “Most of our residents have had their third dose as well. Everyone is doing well. We continue to work hard to keep residents and staff as safe as possible.” Warkworth Place long-term care: Declared Dec. 31. On Friday afternoon the home reports that 26 residents (unchanged) and eight staff members (two more) have tested positive — 25 residents and all staff were fully vaccinated.

long-term care: Declared Dec. 31. On Friday afternoon the home reports that 26 residents (unchanged) and eight staff members (two more) have tested positive — 25 residents and all staff were fully vaccinated. Access Community Service Group Home in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, case details unavailable.

in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, case details unavailable. Christian Horizons Site C, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, case details are unavailable.

Site C, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, case details are unavailable. Christian Horizons Maplewood (Site B) in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, case details are unavailable.

(Site B) in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, case details are unavailable. Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home on Friday reports 10 active cases — five more since Thursday. Four residents (three more) and six staff (two more) have tested positive. They were all fully vaccinated.

long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home on Friday reports 10 active cases — five more since Thursday. Four residents (three more) and six staff (two more) have tested positive. They were all fully vaccinated. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 an additional three staff members and one resident have also tested positive.

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 an additional three staff members and one resident have also tested positive. Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases on the 2B medical/surgical unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases on the 2B medical/surgical unit. Christian Horizons Ontario Street (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24, case details are unavailable.

Ontario Street (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24, case details are unavailable. Spring Valley Public School in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23. As of Friday morning, there was one active case, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23. As of Friday morning, there was one active case, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board. Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported Friday there were 70 active cases among inmates — down from 71 on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement