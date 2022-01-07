Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Hamilton elementary school investigating ‘slurs’ and ‘disturbing’ images during online class

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 1:59 pm
A HWDSB Elementary school apologized to guardians on Thursday after racial slurs and graphic images were heard and displayed during a online class with students. View image in full screen
A HWDSB Elementary school apologized to guardians on Thursday after racial slurs and graphic images were heard and displayed during a online class with students. Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press

A Hamilton elementary school says it’s investigating an “inappropriate” incident that occurred during a remote learning session on Thursday.

The principal for Collegiate Avenue Elementary School says the matter involved the usage of anti-Black racial slurs and inappropriate language as well as disturbing and graphic images in an online session.

Read more: Hamilton’s public school board stops reporting COVID-19 cases amid return to remote learning

“We are investigating the incident,” Lisa Barzetti said in a letter to guardians.

“We are sorry and deeply disturbed that this occurred. This is unacceptable. Online harassment is not tolerated in our schools or communities and we will be reporting this incident to the police.”

Trending Stories

As of Friday afternoon, Hamilton police say they have yet to receive the complaint.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDBS) has not responded to Global News queries on whether it will join the investigation or take any action.

Click to play video: 'Push in Ontario for more testing, vaccinations to slow spread of COVID' Push in Ontario for more testing, vaccinations to slow spread of COVID
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagonline learning tagremote learning tagHamilton-Wentworth District School Board tagHWDSB tagracial slurs taghamilton school tagcollegiate avenue elementary school taglisa barzetti tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers