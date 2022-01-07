Hamilton elementary school investigating ‘slurs’ and ‘disturbing’ images during online class

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Hamilton elementary school says it’s investigating an “inappropriate” incident that occurred during a remote learning session on Thursday.

The principal for Collegiate Avenue Elementary School says the matter involved the usage of anti-Black racial slurs and inappropriate language as well as disturbing and graphic images in an online session.

“We are investigating the incident,” Lisa Barzetti said in a letter to guardians.

“We are sorry and deeply disturbed that this occurred. This is unacceptable. Online harassment is not tolerated in our schools or communities and we will be reporting this incident to the police.”

As of Friday afternoon, Hamilton police say they have yet to receive the complaint.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDBS) has not responded to Global News queries on whether it will join the investigation or take any action.