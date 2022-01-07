Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Port Mann Bridge closed due to winter weather, Alex Fraser reopens

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 1:58 am
Click to play video: 'Snow and freezing rain: Winter storm makes for messy commute in Metro Van' Snow and freezing rain: Winter storm makes for messy commute in Metro Van
We knew it was coming but the latest winter storm still made for a messy commute in Metro Vancouver Thursday - for those who didn't get a "snow day". As Emad Agahi reports, the day started fairly well but by the afternoon, drivers had to deal with at least one major bridge closure.

Winter operations forced the Port Mann Bridge to close in both directions Thursday night.

Drive B.C. is warning drivers to expect delays due to congestion and is suggesting commuters take an alternate route if they need to travel.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

This comes after the Ministry of Transportation put out a notice Thursday afternoon, warning the bridge could be closed if weather continued to worsen.

Read more: B.C. South Coast gets classic west coast winter storm as two air masses ‘battle it out’

“The ministry uses a cable-collar system to remove snow that builds up on the cables of the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges, so that traffic can safely pass,” it said in a release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The cable collars were successfully deployed overnight and this morning. However, with warming temperatures and windy conditions, snow and ice can shed onto the travel lanes.”

Read more: B.C. storm: Canada Post suspends delivery for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and Fraser Valley

Meantime, Drive B.C. says the winter maintenance on the Alex Fraser Bridge has finished, and it has reopened to traffic.

It was closed earlier Thursday for safety concerns, as the province deals with a winter storm and large amounts of snow.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagSurrey tagWinter weather tagCoquitlam tagPort Mann Bridge tag#bcstorm tagDrive BC tagAlex Fraser Bridge tagbridge closure tagbridges closed tagbridges closed weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers