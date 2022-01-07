Port Mann Bridge closed due to winter weather, Alex Fraser reopens

Send this page to someone via email

Winter operations forced the Port Mann Bridge to close in both directions Thursday night.

Drive B.C. is warning drivers to expect delays due to congestion and is suggesting commuters take an alternate route if they need to travel.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

This comes after the Ministry of Transportation put out a notice Thursday afternoon, warning the bridge could be closed if weather continued to worsen.

“The ministry uses a cable-collar system to remove snow that builds up on the cables of the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges, so that traffic can safely pass,” it said in a release.

“The cable collars were successfully deployed overnight and this morning. However, with warming temperatures and windy conditions, snow and ice can shed onto the travel lanes.”

Meantime, Drive B.C. says the winter maintenance on the Alex Fraser Bridge has finished, and it has reopened to traffic.

It was closed earlier Thursday for safety concerns, as the province deals with a winter storm and large amounts of snow.

