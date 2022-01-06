Winnipeg Jets “exploring alternatives” for home games if restrictions remain

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are asking season-ticket holders their thoughts on the team playing home games elsewhere with current Manitoba public health orders limiting the number of fans that can enter Canada Life Centre.

“We are exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and are consulting with a number of stakeholders,” said a True North spokesperson in a statement.

A survey sent to season-ticket holders Thursday asks several questions about future Jets home games including “If current public health orders remain in place, how would you feel if Winnipeg Jets home games were played in another jurisdiction without restrictions on fan attendance?”

The current orders allow 50 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is lower, at indoor public events.

Five Jets home games have already been postponed, with the next one scheduled for January 15 against the Ottawa Senators.

The current public health orders in Manitoba are set to expire January 11.

The survey also asked fans how likely it would be for them to attend games at full capacity or 50 per cent capacity with mask-wearing and proof of full vaccination restrictions if orders permit.

And it also asks fans if they would attend if a medical-grade mask is required, if no food or drinks were available for purchase and if children who weren’t fully vaccinated were not allowed.

