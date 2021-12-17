COVID-19: Manitoba health officials give unexpected update on public health orders

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 public health orders at a hastily-scheduled press conference Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin will speak to reporters from the Manitoba legislature at 4 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

3:48 COVID-19: Omicron variant cases expected to increase in Manitoba, Dr. Roussin says COVID-19: Omicron variant cases expected to increase in Manitoba, Dr. Roussin says

Media was sent an invite to the press conference 30 minutes prior to its scheduled start.

Story continues below advertisement

The invite only says Roussin will provide an update on public health orders.

More to come…

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.