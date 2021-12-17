SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Manitoba health officials give unexpected update on public health orders

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 4:49 pm
Manitoba health officials give update on the province's COVID-19 public health orders,

Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 public health orders at a hastily-scheduled press conference Friday.

Read more: Manitoba reports highest fourth wave daily COVID-19 case count for 2nd day in a row

Dr. Brent Roussin will speak to reporters from the Manitoba legislature at 4 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Omicron variant cases expected to increase in Manitoba, Dr. Roussin says' COVID-19: Omicron variant cases expected to increase in Manitoba, Dr. Roussin says
COVID-19: Omicron variant cases expected to increase in Manitoba, Dr. Roussin says

Media was sent an invite to the press conference 30 minutes prior to its scheduled start.

Read more: Manitoba to make free COVID-19 rapid tests available at First Nation schools

The invite only says Roussin will provide an update on public health orders.

More to come…

