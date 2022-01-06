Calgary police investigate shooting after victim rushes into gas station

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the city’s northeast after the victim ran into a gas station with an injured arm.
At around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Calgary police responded to calls of a shooting in the area of Castleridge Boulevard and 54 Avenue N.E.
Police told Global News the victim ran into a nearby gas station seeking help for their injured arm.
Police said the shooting suspect fled the area in a vehicle.
CPS members were speaking with the victim as part of their investigation.
…More to come
