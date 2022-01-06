Calgary police investigate shooting after victim rushes into gas station

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the city’s northeast after the victim ran into a gas station with an injured arm.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Calgary police responded to calls of a shooting in the area of Castleridge Boulevard and 54 Avenue N.E.

Police told Global News the victim ran into a nearby gas station seeking help for their injured arm.

Police said the shooting suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

Read more: Calgary police investigate shooting in Sunalta

CPS members were speaking with the victim as part of their investigation.

…More to come

Advertisement