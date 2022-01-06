Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate shooting after victim rushes into gas station

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 8:37 pm
A Calgary police cordon is pictured on Jan. 6, 2021, in the northeast community of Castleridge following an alleged shooting. View image in full screen
A Calgary police cordon is pictured on Jan. 6, 2021, in the northeast community of Castleridge following an alleged shooting. Global News

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the city’s northeast after the victim ran into a gas station with an injured arm.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Calgary police responded to calls of a shooting in the area of Castleridge Boulevard and 54 Avenue N.E.

Police told Global News the victim ran into a nearby gas station seeking help for their injured arm.

Police said the shooting suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

Read more: Calgary police investigate shooting in Sunalta

CPS members were speaking with the victim as part of their investigation.

…More to come

Crime Calgary crime Shooting Calgary Police Service Calgary Police CPS Calgary Shooting Castleridge Shooting

