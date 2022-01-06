Kelowna, B.C. police dog tracks down break-and-enter suspect on Christmas morning: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A prolific offender was arrested on Christmas morning, say Kelowna, B.C., RCMP, thanks to one of the detachment’s newest members, police service dog Jak.

According to police, officers responded to a business break-and-enter along Neave Court at 7:50 a.m., with the victim providing information of the suspect’s direction of travel.

Officers found the suspect’s truck along Granite Road in the McKinley Beach area, with police later learning that the 1999 Dodge Ram had been reported stolen out of Nakusp on Dec. 21.

Police Dog Services was involved in the search, with Jak and his handler tracking the suspect to a home being built on Arrowroot Drive.

“The suspect resisted arrest by pulling away from the PDS team and he was subsequently apprehended by Jak and his handler,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“He sustained minor injuries and was treated at Kelowna General Hospital and released.”

Kelowna RCMP say Jak and his handler joined the team in November 2021, with the two apprehending 13 people involved in criminal activity.

Police say the suspect, a 41-year-old man from Nakusp, is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while prohibited and failing to comply with a release order.

He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance.