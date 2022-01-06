Ontario to accelerate COVID-19 boosters for child care, school staff

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it’s accelerating booster shots for school and child-care staff to protect children, staff and families from COVID-19.

In a written statement, Education Minister Stephen Lecce says starting Friday, child-care and school staff in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area will have “planned access to vaccines” at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

He notes the clinic will support priority booking for education staff, including educators, custodial staff, administrative staff, school bus drivers and child-care staff.

Lecce says the government will work with all other public health units to set up more clinics across Ontario.

The government says it’s also providing optional non-fit-tested N95 masks to all education staff and updating screening requirements to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The province is also providing eligible front-line workers with free emergency child care for their school-aged children.