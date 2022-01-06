Nova Scotia requests federal help for COVID 19 booster vaccine roll out

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia health officials say the province is in talks with the federal government to secure help for the COVID-19 booster vaccine roll-out.

Health Department spokesperson Marla MacInnis confirmed today in an email the province has sent a request to Ottawa for resources, but she didn’t specify.

MacInnis says details need to be finalized, but she says the province expects help from the Canadian Red Cross.

Officials said Wednesday new booster dose vaccine clinics across the province would begin scheduling appointments today.

Earlier this week, the province dropped the age of eligibility for booster shots to residents 30 years and older.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia reported 842 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and said

45 people were in hospital with the disease, including eight in intensive care.

2:12 Nova Scotia seniors struggle with isolation, loneliness during COVID-19 Nova Scotia seniors struggle with isolation, loneliness during COVID-19

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2022.