Health

Nova Scotia requests federal help for COVID 19 booster vaccine roll out

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2022 1:28 pm
Nova Scotia health officials say the province is in talks with the federal government to secure help for the COVID-19 booster vaccine roll-out.

Health Department spokesperson Marla MacInnis confirmed today in an email the province has sent a request to Ottawa for resources, but she didn’t specify.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. delays reopening of schools for in-person learning by another week

MacInnis says details need to be finalized, but she says the province expects help from the Canadian Red Cross.

Officials said Wednesday new booster dose vaccine clinics across the province would begin scheduling appointments today.

Earlier this week, the province dropped the age of eligibility for booster shots to residents 30 years and older.

Read more: The new COVID-19 isolation rules for N.S. and how they are about to change

Nova Scotia reported 842 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and said

45 people were in hospital with the disease, including eight in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
