Crime

Woman rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following Surrey shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 1:14 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP say officers arrived to find a woman with serious injuries. Courtesty: RCMP

A woman has been rushed to the hospital in Surrey after a shooting Thursday morning.

RCMP confirmed officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10400-block of 140B Street around 9 a.m.

They arrived to find a woman with what appears to be “serious injuries,” RCMP said.

Police said the investigation is still in the very early stages, but it appears she was shot while inside a home and then people tried to transport her in a vehicle.

Read more: Calgary, Abbotsford men charged after string of robberies in B.C.’s Lower Mainland

– More to come

