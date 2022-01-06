Woman rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following Surrey shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been rushed to the hospital in Surrey after a shooting Thursday morning.

RCMP confirmed officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10400-block of 140B Street around 9 a.m.

They arrived to find a woman with what appears to be “serious injuries,” RCMP said.

Police said the investigation is still in the very early stages, but it appears she was shot while inside a home and then people tried to transport her in a vehicle.

– More to come