Woman rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following Surrey shooting

A woman has been rushed to the hospital in Surrey after a shooting Thursday morning.
RCMP confirmed officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10400-block of 140B Street around 9 a.m.
They arrived to find a woman with what appears to be “serious injuries,” RCMP said.
Police said the investigation is still in the very early stages, but it appears she was shot while inside a home and then people tried to transport her in a vehicle.
– More to come
