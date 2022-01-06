Winter storm closes schools in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A strong winter storm has forced some closures in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Thursday.

UBC, SFU, BCIT, Langara College and Vancouver Community College are all closed.

All public schools in Surrey, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Burnaby, Vancouver, Richmond, Langley, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Qualicum on Vancouver Island, and all Francophone schools in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are closed.

In addition, Corpus Christie Elementary School in Vancouver, St. Francis Xavier Elementary School in Vancouver, Lionsgate Christian Academy K-12 in North Vancouver, Ecole des Pionniers in Port Coquitlam, Sacred Heart Elementary School in Ladner and Khalsa School of the Fraser Valley are also closed.

Everyone is advised to check their school’s website before heading out the door.

In addition, Vancouver Coastal Health has shut down its COVID-19 testing site in Squamish Thursday.