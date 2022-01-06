Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winter storm closes schools in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley Thursday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 11:04 am
Click to play video: 'Southwestern BC prepares for another winter storm' Southwestern BC prepares for another winter storm
The south coast is bracing again for another winter storm. As Neetu Garcha reports, there is more than just snow in the forecast.

A strong winter storm has forced some closures in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Thursday.

UBC, SFU, BCIT, Langara College and Vancouver Community College are all closed.
All public schools in Surrey, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Burnaby, Vancouver, Richmond, Langley, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Qualicum on Vancouver Island, and all Francophone schools in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are closed.

In addition, Corpus Christie Elementary School in Vancouver, St. Francis Xavier Elementary School in Vancouver, Lionsgate Christian Academy K-12 in North Vancouver, Ecole des Pionniers in Port Coquitlam, Sacred Heart Elementary School in Ladner and Khalsa School of the Fraser Valley are also closed.

Trending Stories

Read more: Vancouver, Fraser Valley under rare winter storm warning; hazardous conditions expected

Everyone is advised to check their school’s website before heading out the door.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, Vancouver Coastal Health has shut down its COVID-19 testing site in Squamish Thursday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Snow tagBC weather tagSchool Closures tagBC snow tagSnow Day tagSchools Closed tagBC school closures tagBC snow day tagSchools closed Thursday tagSchools closed weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers