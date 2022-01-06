Winnipeg police seek murder suspects in Dec. 9 street shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a pair of suspects in a fatal Dec. 9 shooting.

The victim, Anthony Sinclair, was shot in the street near the intersection of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street that evening, and later died in hospital.

Arrest warrants for second-degree murder have been issued for two men, 23-year-old Alex Arumuel Genaille, and Thunder Lightning Fontaine, 22.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, police said, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or to call 911.

