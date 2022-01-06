Menu

Environment

5 cattle euthanized among nearly 100 removed from property near Warsaw, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 10:53 am
Click to play video: 'Cattle seized from farm near Warsaw east of Peterborough' Cattle seized from farm near Warsaw east of Peterborough
Animal Welfare Services seized nearly 100 cattle from a rural property near Warsaw, Ont., on Dec. 16, 2021 – Dec 16, 2021

Ontario’s Animal Welfare Services says five of approximately 100 cattle were euthanized after being removed from a property near Warsaw, Ont., in mid-December 2021.

According to Brent Ross, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, as part of an Dec. 16 inspection at a County Road 4 property just north of the village of Warsaw, AWS officials removed nearly 100 “in-distress” cattle on the advice of a veterinarian.

Read more: ‘Distressed’ cattle seized from property near Warsaw in Peterborough County

At least eight large trailers were counted at the site removing cattle — calves included.

“The animals were assessed by a veterinarian, given treatment where required, and then distributed to other locations in Ontario to ensure their well-being,” Ross said in an email to Global News Peterborough.

On the day of the seizure, one animal was euthanized as per the authorities given under Section 32(1)(b) of the Provincial AWS Act. An additional four have been euthanized since the seizure, Ross noted.

“Given there is an ongoing inspection into this matter, it would be inappropriate to provide additional detail,” Ross said.

