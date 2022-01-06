5 cattle euthanized among nearly 100 removed from property near Warsaw, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Animal Welfare Services says five of approximately 100 cattle were euthanized after being removed from a property near Warsaw, Ont., in mid-December 2021.

According to Brent Ross, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, as part of an Dec. 16 inspection at a County Road 4 property just north of the village of Warsaw, AWS officials removed nearly 100 “in-distress” cattle on the advice of a veterinarian.

At least eight large trailers were counted at the site removing cattle — calves included.

“The animals were assessed by a veterinarian, given treatment where required, and then distributed to other locations in Ontario to ensure their well-being,” Ross said in an email to Global News Peterborough.

On the day of the seizure, one animal was euthanized as per the authorities given under Section 32(1)(b) of the Provincial AWS Act. An additional four have been euthanized since the seizure, Ross noted.

“Given there is an ongoing inspection into this matter, it would be inappropriate to provide additional detail,” Ross said.