Canada

Blades-Pats weekend series postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

By Josh Sigurdson Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 10:54 pm
Saskatoon Blades Aidan De La Gorgendiere during WHL (Western Hockey League) hockey against the Calgary Hitmen in Calgary, Alta., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Blades Aidan De La Gorgendiere during WHL (Western Hockey League) hockey against the Calgary Hitmen in Calgary, Alta., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

As the Omicron variant sweeps through Saskatchewan, the Western Hockey League has announced that a pair of games between the Saskatoon Blades and the Regina Pats, scheduled for this weekend, have been postponed.

The league says the decision came as a result of multiple players and staff being added to the WHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List after testing positive.

Read more: COVID-19: 537 new cases and no reported deaths in Saskatchewan

Two games between Prince George and Victoria were also postponed.

The announcement comes one day after the WHL paused team activities for Edmonton, Red Deer and Moose Jaw.

COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates contact notification and isolation process for schools
COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates contact notification and isolation process for schools

 

