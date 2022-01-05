Blades-Pats weekend series postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

As the Omicron variant sweeps through Saskatchewan, the Western Hockey League has announced that a pair of games between the Saskatoon Blades and the Regina Pats, scheduled for this weekend, have been postponed.

The league says the decision came as a result of multiple players and staff being added to the WHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List after testing positive.

Two games between Prince George and Victoria were also postponed.

The announcement comes one day after the WHL paused team activities for Edmonton, Red Deer and Moose Jaw.

