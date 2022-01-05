COVID-19: 537 new cases and no reported deaths in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Health officials reported 537 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 which brings the total to 87,708 reported cases.

As of Jan. 5, 2022, officials stated there are currently 4,446 cases that are considered active and 82,302 cases are considered recovered.

Officials report a total of 106 individuals are hospitalized, including 93 inpatient hospitalizations and 13 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 106 patients, 58 cases were not fully vaccinated.

The majority of the new cases are in Saskatoon (130) and Regina (165).

The province has announced public reporting distinguishing COVID-19 hospitalizations and hospitalizations where COVID-19 diagnosis followed hospitalization. That reporting mechanism is expected to be ready this week.

Officials report the seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 549.

A total of 2,389 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Wednesday and 1,895 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered. Officials report a total of 623 people received their first dose and 1,272 people have been fully vaccinated on Jan. 5.

