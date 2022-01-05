Menu

Health

COVID-19: 537 new cases and no reported deaths in Saskatchewan

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 3:39 pm
Saskatchewan Health officials report a total of 537 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no reported deaths on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Health officials report a total of 537 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no reported deaths on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Saskatchewan Health officials reported 537 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 which brings the total to 87,708 reported cases.

As of Jan. 5, 2022, officials stated there are currently 4,446 cases that are considered active and 82,302 cases are considered recovered.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

Officials report a total of 106 individuals are hospitalized, including 93 inpatient hospitalizations and 13 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 106 patients, 58 cases were not fully vaccinated.

The majority of the new cases are in Saskatoon (130) and Regina (165).

The province has announced public reporting distinguishing COVID-19 hospitalizations and hospitalizations where COVID-19 diagnosis followed hospitalization. That reporting mechanism is expected to be ready this week.

Read more: 1,954 COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan over 4 days

Officials report the seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 549.

A total of 2,389 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Wednesday and 1,895 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered. Officials report a total of 623 people received their first dose and 1,272 people have been fully vaccinated on Jan. 5.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Sask numbers surge worries parent, doctor' COVID-19: Sask numbers surge worries parent, doctor
COVID-19: Sask numbers surge worries parent, doctor
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
