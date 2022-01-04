1,954 COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan over 4 days

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 1,954 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Saskatchewan over a four-day period.

Single-day case counts were:

623 on Dec. 31, 2021,

607 on Jan. 1,

398 on Jan. 2, and

326 on Jan. 3.

The province last provided an update on Dec. 31.

The majority of the new cases are in Saskatoon (566) and Regina (509).

Officials said 50.2 per cent of the new cases are in individuals aged 20 to 39.

They also reported that 4.8 per cent of the new cases among those eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases increased to 515, 42.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

Overall, 4,062 cases are considered active in Saskatchewan and 82,145 cases are considered recovered.

Officials reported five new deaths since Dec. 31, 2021, bringing overall COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 960 since the start of the pandemic.

The province said 95 people are currently in hospital for treatment, 51.6 per cent of which were not fully vaccinated.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are in intensive care.

The province said it is changing its hospitalization reporting mechanism this week. It will distinguish between COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases where COVID-19 was diagnosed following hospitalization.

