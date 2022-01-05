Regina homeless shelters battling demand in extreme cold temperatures

Regina homeless shelters are operating under extra stress as people seek refuge from the extreme cold temperatures being felt all across Saskatchewan.

“The reality is we’ve pretty much been full since early October. Every once in a while there might be an empty bed or two,” Major Al Hoeft, Salvation Army Regina spokesperson said.

Hoeft said they are doing everything they can to get people off the street while providing a warm place to stay and a warm meal to eat.

“We’re operating at capacity and we understand the stress that puts on our team but we also understand that that also means there are people in our community still looking – on a regular basis – looking for accommodations on any given night.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Regina YWCA hosts Regina’s only emergency homeless shelter for women and children known as My Aunt’s Place – it has roughly 35 spots for those in need. The Regina Salvation Army has a capacity of 115 to 120 spots through a variety of programs that includes 22 short-term spaces that are regularly full.

Hoeft says “we’re very full every night but at the same time we’re certainly working to make sure if we don’t have space for someone we are calling and making sure they are finding other opportunities and other places they can go.”

2:41 Cold temperatures return: Jan. 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook Cold temperatures return: Jan. 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook

YWCA Regina Senior Director of Operations Alexis Losie points out that the capacity issues aren’t unique to the winter months but the level of demand for space is.

Daily tasks that are taken for granted and are convenient for so many are a major struggle for people experiencing homelessness during the winter months. Losie explains how things like working from home or hopping in the car to get groceries isn’t an option for everyone. Many people have to go out on foot to get things done and often do so without the proper winter clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many of us have the opportunity to choose to stay home versus going out to get some of that. Some people have the daily need for medication or medical support and so in cases of extreme weather like this these are some of the things we see impacting people we serve.”

Read more: Regina snow plowing halted due to snowfall

As part of Regina’s Cold Weather Strategy the city offers the Safe Bus Program that allows individuals to access a Regina Transit bus if they urgently require a warming space.

“Just today I overheard a resident tell another resident that she would be OK because she could hop on the city transit,” said Losie.

Hoeft said they are working with many organizations to try and solve the homelessness issue.

“We don’t want to just be fishing people out of the river. We want to be going upriver and finding out why people end up in the river. We’re trying to address the longer-term issues, more systemic issues, so people can address the issue of homelessness in their own lives.”

1:52 Recent ‘point in time’ study looks at homelessness numbers in Regina Recent ‘point in time’ study looks at homelessness numbers in Regina – Dec 15, 2021