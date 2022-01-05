Menu

Weather

Regina snow plowing halted due to snowfall

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 4:19 pm
Regina is continuing to dig out from the blast of snow the city received Wednesday. View image in full screen
Due to the recent snowfall and the anticipated snow in the forecast, the City of Regina has temporarily halted plowing residential roads until further notice. File / Global News

The City of Regina says it will be temporarily pausing plowing residential roads as a result of Tuesday’s snowfall and the anticipated snow later this week.

The city said crews have switched to a systematic plow and temporarily paused the Residential Roads Snow Plow that started earlier this week.

Read more: Grab your shovel — Tuesday snowfall unleashes Regina’s new sidewalk clearing bylaw

The city says a systematic plow means crews are plowing and applying ice control to category 1 to 3 roads starting with high-volume, high-speed roads, followed by transit routes, collector and arterial roads, as well as removing snow ridges from school loading zones when school is not in session.

“On Sunday, January 9, crews will return to complete the Residential Roads Snow Plow between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day until complete,” according to the city. “This is anticipated to take eight days, weather permitting. Roads which were already plowed during the Residential Snow Plow will not be plowed again at this time.”

Read more: City of Regina releases snow plow plans following winter storms

The city is reminding drivers to use caution when travelling on the city roads and near snow equipment. It adds to keep yourself, passengers and its operators safe by staying back at least 3.5 car lengths – or 15 metres – from the equipment.

For more information, please visit Regina.ca/winter for an updated Residential Roads Snow Plow map.

Click to play video: 'Cold temperatures return: Jan. 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook' Cold temperatures return: Jan. 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook
Cold temperatures return: Jan. 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook

 

Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagCity of Regina tagSnowfall tagSnow Plow tagResidential Roads Snow Plow tagsystematic plow tag

