Regina snow plowing halted due to snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina says it will be temporarily pausing plowing residential roads as a result of Tuesday’s snowfall and the anticipated snow later this week.

The city said crews have switched to a systematic plow and temporarily paused the Residential Roads Snow Plow that started earlier this week.

The city says a systematic plow means crews are plowing and applying ice control to category 1 to 3 roads starting with high-volume, high-speed roads, followed by transit routes, collector and arterial roads, as well as removing snow ridges from school loading zones when school is not in session.

“On Sunday, January 9, crews will return to complete the Residential Roads Snow Plow between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day until complete,” according to the city. “This is anticipated to take eight days, weather permitting. Roads which were already plowed during the Residential Snow Plow will not be plowed again at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: City of Regina releases snow plow plans following winter storms

The city is reminding drivers to use caution when travelling on the city roads and near snow equipment. It adds to keep yourself, passengers and its operators safe by staying back at least 3.5 car lengths – or 15 metres – from the equipment.

For more information, please visit Regina.ca/winter for an updated Residential Roads Snow Plow map.

2:41 Cold temperatures return: Jan. 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook Cold temperatures return: Jan. 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook