Grab your shovel: Tuesday snowfall unleashes Regina’s new sidewalk clearing bylaw

Environment Canada has forecast some snow for the Regina area over the next couple days with a few centimetres already accumulating on Tuesday.

It marks the first substantial snowfall for the city since the new sidewalk snow clearing bylaw came into effect on Jan. 1. The law requires residents to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice.

The bylaw states that snow must be cleared from City of Regina sidewalks adjacent to a resident’s property within 48 hours after a snow or ice event.

Some properties located within the City’s Clean Property Bylaw are tasked with clearing sidewalks within 24 hours, but this area is primarily located within downtown.

“Regina is a winter city — we want everyone to get out and enjoy winter, and that includes having safe, accessible sidewalks throughout our community,” said Kim Onrait, the city’s executive director of citizen services in a statement.

“As the new sidewalk snow clearing bylaw comes into effect, the first year is focused on education. We already have a lot of people doing a great job of clearing sidewalks in a timely way, and we’re encouraging everyone to be a good neighbour. Make it easy to get out and be active this winter.”

Citizens are required to create an even, walkable surface by clearing sidewalks to the edges and as close to the concrete as possible.

Snow from sidewalks can be moved onto the person’s property or along the curb next to the sidewalk, ensuring it does not interfere with traffic or cover storm drains.

Residents are reminded not to shovel or to blow snow onto the road.

“We’re asking residents to clean those sidewalks in front of their properties, and really asking that residents act with kindness towards one another to maintain the sidewalks in front of their properties,” said Chris Warren, director of roadways and transportation for the City.

“(This is) so that neighbours, visitors to our community, our postal and delivery service workers and quite frankly all residents across the community that enjoy active transportation can enjoy a safe sidewalk network.”

For those who are unable to clear their own sidewalk, the city recommends planning ahead to ensure sidewalks are not in violation of the bylaw by asking family, friends or neighbours for help.

Residents can also access the Snow Angels program. There are six community associations currently offering volunteer-run snow clearing programs for eligible residents who are unable to clear their sidewalks, which are supported by the city of Regina’s Snow Angels Community Grant.

How to shovel safely

According to a 2010 reviewed study conducted in the U.S., an estimated 11,500 people are treated for snow removal accidents every year.

The study also found that about 1,647 people a year die of heart attacks while shovelling snow.

American cardiologist Dr. Andrew Freeman said there are a few ways to prevent these types of incidents from happening and to shovel snow safely this winter.

He suggests not to shovel first thing in the morning since most heart attacks occur first thing in the morning when blood is most likely to clot.

Freeman also recommends people should give themselves time to get up, move around and warm up before going out to clear snow and ice.

“Shoveling snow is exercise. It’s hard work. Take a few minutes before to stretch, move about and get the ‘blood flowing’ before undertaking any strenuous activity, including shoveling snow,” Freeman said.

Other tips people can keep in mind are to use a smaller shovel to avoid lifting heavy loads of snow, dress appropriately, and to shovel in shifts by taking rest breaks.

— with files from Kelly Skjerven