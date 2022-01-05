Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Metro Vancouver gas prices could set new all-time record Friday, analyst forecasts

By Simon Little & Janet Brown Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 7:06 pm
Gas prices are displayed as a motorist prepares to pump gas at a station in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2011. View image in full screen
Gas prices are displayed as a motorist prepares to pump gas at a station in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Metro Vancouver gas prices could set an all-time record this week, according to a veteran Canadian petroleum analyst.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, forecast the price at the pump would climb to 176.9 cents per litre on Friday.

The previous record, set on July 1, 2021, was 173.9 cents per litre.

Read more: Gas prices in Metro Vancouver could reach $1.75 a litre by Friday: analyst

McTeague said the recent high prices are due to a combination of transportation issues and conditions at facilities in the U.S.

“It is a reflection of the acute shortage of gasoline now south of the border in Washington state and Oregon, caused by both the shutdown of the HollyFrontier refinery and the two storage terminals NuStar and Kinder Morgan in Oregon,” McTeague said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after 3-week shutdown' Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after 3-week shutdown
Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after 3-week shutdown – Dec 6, 2021

“It looks like a unique shortage in the Pacific Northwest, (the) gasoline market is very much behind this and it really is a symptom of the bigger problem and that’s why we’re likely to see much higher prices sustained throughout the year.

Read more: ‘The new normal’: Metro Vancouver record-high gas prices here to stay, analyst says

The price hike would see the cost of premium gasoline climb north of $2 per litre, McTeague added.

Drivers may want to fill up Wednesday evening if they can, as McTeague projected prices will begin to climb on Thursday morning, reaching at at least 171.9 cents per litre.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Oil and Gas tagGas tagFuel taggasoline tagGas price tagvancouver gas price tagMetro Vancouver gas price tagPrice at the Pump tagExpensive gas tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers